Moscow, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: Policemen stand guard at the road near the prison in the southeastern industrial district of Kapotnya in Moscow, 04 September 2006. Russian security forces freed up to 15 people who were taken hostage by inmates at a remand prison in the Russian capital on Monday, Russian news reports said. AFP PHOTO / STRINGER (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
روسيا:إبطال عبوة ناسفة في مبنى سكني في سان بطرسبرغ
متابعات-فجر:
ذكرت وكالة تاس للأنباء اليوم الخميس، إن السلطات الروسية أبطلت مفعول عبوة ناسفة في مبنى سكني في سان بطرسبرغ.
وقال مصدر بجهات إنفاذ القانون إن عربات الإطفاء هرعت إلى المبنى وتم إجلاء سكان.
وكانت المدينة شهدت انفجارا هز إحدى محطات المترو يوم الاثنين الماضي مما أسفر عن سقوط 14 قتيلاً.